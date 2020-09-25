Accused in child molestation case remanded in police custody

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A local court has handed over a four-year-old girl’s alleged abuser to the police for a three-day physical remand after he was presented before the judge under tight security here on Thursday.
The police presented the accused Abdul Sattar - who had surrendered himself to police on Wednesday – before the Judicial Magistrate Syed Wahaj Ali, who handed him over to the police on a three-day physical remand.
The police were tight-lipped about the surrendering of the accused who had allegedly assaulted a four-year-old girl in the suburbs of the city here in Pakhwal area on Major Ayub Road the other day and then managed to flee, while leaving the victim in a critical condition.