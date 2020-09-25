Accused in child molestation case remanded in police custody

MANSEHRA: A local court has handed over a four-year-old girl’s alleged abuser to the police for a three-day physical remand after he was presented before the judge under tight security here on Thursday.

The police presented the accused Abdul Sattar - who had surrendered himself to police on Wednesday – before the Judicial Magistrate Syed Wahaj Ali, who handed him over to the police on a three-day physical remand.

The police were tight-lipped about the surrendering of the accused who had allegedly assaulted a four-year-old girl in the suburbs of the city here in Pakhwal area on Major Ayub Road the other day and then managed to flee, while leaving the victim in a critical condition.