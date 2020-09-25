Youngster drowns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A youngster drowned in an attempt to save his friend’s life in Terha Payeen Lake here on Thursday. A group of youngsters were fishing in Terha Payeen Lake but one Momi Shah slipped into the deep water and in the meantime his friend Mohammad Ali jumped into the lake to rescue him but he drowned himself. The locals rescued Momi Shah and shifted him to nearby hospital.