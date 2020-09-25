close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

Youngster drowns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

MANSEHRA: A youngster drowned in an attempt to save his friend’s life in Terha Payeen Lake here on Thursday. A group of youngsters were fishing in Terha Payeen Lake but one Momi Shah slipped into the deep water and in the meantime his friend Mohammad Ali jumped into the lake to rescue him but he drowned himself. The locals rescued Momi Shah and shifted him to nearby hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan