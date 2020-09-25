Non-bailable warrant out for ex-cop in Dua-Bisma cases

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday issued non-bailable warrant of arrest for former cop Agha Mansoor Hussain who allegedly masterminded the high-profile kidnappings of two girls, Dua Mangi and Bisma Salim, who were released after payments of hefty ransoms.

The ATC-II ordered the investigation officer to arrest the absconder and present him in the court on the next hearing on October 10. Five suspects are in custody, namely Muzaffar, Tariq, Zuhaib Qureshi, Waseem Raja and Fayyaz Qureshi, awaiting their indictment.

Police recently chargesheeted the five suspects and absconder Hussain who was dismissed from police service due to his involvement in criminal activities. They have been accused of allegedly abducting Mangi in November 2019 in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and shooting critically injured her friend Haris Soomro over his resistance. She was set free later after her family paid the ransom to the kidnappers.

The same suspects have also been chargesheeted for the kidnapping of Bisma Salim who was abducted in the DHA in May last year. She was also released after payment of ransom. According to the investigators, both the captives were kept in a flat in Clifton. They said the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report of the weapons found on Muzaffar and Zuhaib had matched with the bullet casing found at the crime scene.

The car used in the offence was recovered from Solangi who has been chargesheeted under Sections 201 and 202 of the Pakistan Penal Code, while the remaining suspects under the kidnapping for ransom charges.

Additional Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon had announced on March 18 of the arrest of the kidnappers of Salim and Mangi. Memon had said these cases were a major challenge for the relevant law enforcement and intelligence security agencies.

He had said the kidnappers’ ringleader was Mansoor, who had provided his accomplices with SIM cards and other relevant assistance. He had said the detained suspects had told police that the plan to kidnap Bisma and Dua had been made by Mansoor.

He had said the suspects had admitted to trying to avoid being tracked down by using technical apparatuses, including social networking apps. Memon had said the detained suspects were habitual criminals, who were earlier also involved in vehicle lifting and other kidnappings, while a few months ago, their gang was in a shootout with police in District East within the jurisdiction of the Aziz Bhatti police station, but they had managed to escape, leaving a police constable injured.