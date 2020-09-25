close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
Going to school

Newspost

 
September 25, 2020

Pakistan suffered badly from the Covid-19 pandemic. Its education sector was severely affected by the prolonged lockdown. The country lacks technological infrastructure and cannot keep up with the concept of distance learning. Students are finding it hard to understand new concepts. Distance learning is not a good option.

The education department must open all schools and ensure that everyone is following SOPs. We have suffered a lot and learnt nothing from online classes.

Attiya Fatima

Lahore

