Pak-Saudi ties getting stronger, says envoy

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan has reminded that historic Pakistan-Saudi Kingdom ties which were established in 1947 are intact on exceptionally strong basis since they are stable relationship. “Both the countries are trying to cementing the ties further in all walks of life including political, strategic, religious, trade and business and culture.” Saudi ambassador Admiral Nawaf Said Al-Maliki was addressing a limited gathering in the embassy compound on the occasion of 90th National Day of his country on Wednesday.

He said that Saudi Arabia is appreciative of affection of people of Pakistan for Royal leadership, scholars and Hurmain Sharifain. “The bilateral love and sincerity are evident through the fact that Saudi Arabia has been stood-by Pakistan in every thick and thin. The Kingdom has been supportive of Pakistan in every crisis natural calamities, earthquakes and floods.

It constructed bridges, provided assistance to the needy. Saudi Arabia has been engaged in exchange for economy, culture, trade, defence and education departments.” The ambassador said that it indicates the depth of the relationship of the two brotherly countries as Saudi embassy in Pakistan has been working day and night to strengthen the relationship further. Admiral Nawaf said that “We celebrate the day for expression of our affection for our leaders and their praise, who after Allah Almighty are providing stability, security and protection to our beloved motherland. We cannot forget our valiant soldiers and security personnel who are safeguarding the country. May Allah shower his mercy on our martyred and accord them high echelon in heaven. We also pray for early recovery of our injured.”

Ambassador Admiral Nawaf prayed for the soul of founder of the Kingdom Malik Abdul Aziz. “May Allah protect leaders of our voyage, my master King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Ale Saud and his faithful Crown Prince. May Allah keep our country safe from all evils and enhance its credibility,” the ambassador added.

Saudi embassy hosted two separate functions on the occasion of National Day but with limited number of guests. The first was dedicated for the officers and staff of the embassy while the other was attended by Arab guests of the envoy. It was the first occasion that Saudi Arabia’s mission didn’t host open public reception for the friends of Saudi embassy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The corona related SOPs were observed during the two receptions.