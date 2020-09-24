Man gets five years in jail for attempting to kill cops

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday sentenced a man to five years in prison after finding him guilty of attacking police personnel with intent to murder them.

The ATC-XX awarded the convict, Anwar alias Faisal, five years in prison for attempting to murder policemen, five years for possessing an illicit weapon and one year for engaging in a shootout with police.

The court observed that all the sentences would run concurrently; hence, the longest punishment would be counted as the total time in prison, according to the state prosecutor in the case, advocate Iqbal Meo.

The man had been arrested after an encounter on Rashid Minhas Road on May 29, 2019, the charge sheet read, adding that a loaded unlicensed pistol was found on him. The complainant, ASI Arz Muhammad, told the court that he along with fellow personnel was patrolling in Gulshan-e-Iqbal when on suspicion they signalled the Anwar to stop, but he tried to run away, while firing shots at police.

The ASI deposed that the police followed him and returned fire, which hit him and he fell on the ground. He added that cash, expensive watches and an unlicensed 9mm pistol was seized from him.

The court heard 11 prosecution witnesses against the accused, who maintained innocence but failed to prove it in the court that he was falsely implicated in the case. The judge observed that the prosecution was successful in establishing the case against the accused.

The FIR was registered under sections 324 (attempted murder) and 353 (shootout with police) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.