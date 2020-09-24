GCU KSK campus becomes operational

LAHORE:A historic day for Government College University Lahore as academic activities began on the University’s 400 acres new campus established at Kala Shah Kaku on Wednesday.

Students from the university’s eight departments, including BA/BSc (Hons) Physical Education, Botany Zoology, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Psychology and Fine Arts studied their first classes in the Academic Block of new campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi visited the new campus, and addressed students and faculty members, saying “you’ve become history and future of this GCU new campus, and students in coming decades would look at you as the founders of this campus.”

He said classes would be held on the new campus from 9:00am to 1:00pm, and shuttle transport service between both campuses would be provided to all students daily. Prof Zaidi clarified that these six departments, including BSc (Hons) Physical Education, had not been shifted to the new campus; their classes, research laboratories and faculty offices were intact on the main campus and initially they would enjoy all facilities on both campuses.

He said that Phase-I of new campus was nearing completion and from next year, about 2,000 students would study on this campus. He also said GCU had requested funds to the government for the Phase-II of construction of this campus. The vice-chancellor appreciated the efforts of his team in disinfecting the whole campus and preparing it for classes in very short period of time. Prof Zaidi requested the Punjab Health Department and the district management to vacate the remaining parts of the academic block of hostel for further activities on the new campus.