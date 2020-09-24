Asim Bajwa meets health minister, praises corona initiatives

LAHORE:Chairman CPEC Authority Lt-Gen (Retd) Asim Bajwa met Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at her office here on Wednesday.

Chairman CPEC Authority discussed with the minister the situation of Corona pandemic in Punjab and the efforts to control it. He appreciated Punjab for successfully building systems and capacities to face the pandemic.

The minister said teachers are being tested in educational institutions of Punjab as the provinces move to normalcy. Dr Yasmin Rashid specifically mentioned the services of Punjab’s doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for controlling the pandemic. The health minister shared with the Chairman CPEC Authority that the government is designing healthcare initiatives according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

The Minister said, “We are monitoring the corona situation very closely on daily basis. Nothing can make up for the services of healthcare workers who lost their lives in the line of duty during the corona pandemic.”

Asim Bajwa said Dr Yasmin Rashid has rendered invaluable services. He appreciated her work for achieving the vision of Imran Khan and improving healthcare service delivery in Punjab.

Nursing schools: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Nursing School Cooper Road here on Wednesday.

The minister visited different sections of the Mother and Child Health centres and met students in classrooms. Principal Nursing School apprised the minister of the curriculum of the Lady Health Visitors course and health facilities at MCH centres.

The minister said, “We are enhancing the capacity of all nursing schools in Punjab. Lady Health Visitors will be imparted education on latest curriculum at the Post Graduate College of Midwifery. Students after FSc will be given admission to Post Graduate College of Midwifery. The students passing out from Nursing College will be awarded degrees.”

The minister said, “Additional Secretary Staff shall provide detail about the status and availability of teaching staff at all Nursing Schools. All teachers will be provided latest training. The provision of facilities will be ensured at Mother & Child Hospitals and facilities will be gradually scaled up. Arrangements will be assessed in remaining Nursing Schools as well.”

The minister was accompanied by Additional Secretary Staff Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department and other staff members.