KP govt approves new MD for KPITB

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government approved the appointment of new Managing Director for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) here on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at the 11th Board of Directors meeting of KPITB chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at the Chief Minister’s House, said an official handout. Adviser to Chief Minister on Science Technology & Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash, Special Assistant to CM on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The participants of the meeting were briefed on the recommendations of the Research and Scrutiny Committee for the appointment of a new managing director of the KPIT Board. The chief minister stressed the need for strengthening the IT board as an institution and directed quarters concerned for reconstitution of the human resource committee for the purpose. Mahmood Khan said the provincial government was striving hard to ensure quality services delivery to people by utilizing the latest technology. The Information Technology Board would have to play its key role to convert the plan of the provincial government into a reality, he added.

The chief minister said the creation of new jobs for information technology and relevant graduates should be the priority. He said an authentic survey should be undertaken to know the exact number of existing IT companies, its experts, IT related-jobs and number of the IT graduates per year and mechanism devised to track and authenticate this number every year.