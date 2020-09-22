Afghan soldier sent back after treatment

KHAR: A soldier of the Afghan National Army (ANA) was handed over to the Afghanistan forces’ high-ups after receiving treatment at a medical centre of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Bajaur district on Monday.

Astoray Khan, from the Afghan National Army, had sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident. He was brought to the FC medical centre for treatment. Following his full recovery, Astoray Khan was handed over to the officials of the Afghan National Army at Ghakhi Pass border point in the Bajaur tribal district. The Afghan National Army officials praised the Pakistani security forces for the kindness and thanked the officials.