PML-N, PPP, JUI-F deceiving one another: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Monday released a video statement against the opposition with an automatic gun in the background. Explaining the matter, he said the weapon is licensed and has been kept due to life threats. In a statement, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Maulana Fazlur Rehman are deceiving one another. The opposition has given four months to strike a deal with the government but all parties should know that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give NRO to anyone.