Sienna Miller, Oli Green radiate style and romance at Wimbledon

Sienna Miller and Oli Green step out in style as they looked every bit the perfect couple
Sienna Miller looked radiant as she showcased her free-spirited style at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday for day 14 of Wimbledon.
The Burnt singer, 43, appeared lovely as she arrived hand-in-hand with boyfriend, Oli Green, 28, ahead of the men's singles final.
The Layer Cake star flaunted her stunning figure in a hot crocheted crop top, which highlighted her toned midriff.
She paired it with a flowing white maxi skirt and completed her bohemian-inspired ensemble with a chunky Western-style belt adorned with stylish silver buckles.
Adding to the chic look, Sienna accessorised with a trendy bucket bag, strappy white stilettos, and a pair of oversized shades.
Oli, meanwhile, looked dashing in a tailored navy blue suit layered over a crisp white button-up shirt and finished with sleek leather boots.
The couple first met at a Halloween party in 2021. Despite spending time together early on, Sienna admitted she did not expect the relationship to become serious.
Reflecting on their meeting, actress Emily previously said: 'When I got there, it was so beautiful between them. I just gave her a hug and went 'I am going to slip away.'
'I see so much of her in him, in that free-spirited curious guileless thing that he has.'
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about their 15-year age gap, Sienna said: 'I did not expect to take it seriously and then quite quickly, I fell in love.'
The couple went on to welcome their first child together, a baby girl, in late 2023. Sienna is also mum to 13-year-old daughter marlowe with ex-fiance Tom Sturridge.
