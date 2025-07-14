Sienna Miller, Oli Green radiate style and romance at Wimbledon

Sienna Miller arrived hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, Oli Green ahead of the men's singles final

Sienna Miller looked radiant as she showcased her free-spirited style at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday for day 14 of Wimbledon.

The Burnt singer, 43, appeared lovely as she arrived hand-in-hand with boyfriend, Oli Green, 28, ahead of the men's singles final.

The Layer Cake star flaunted her stunning figure in a hot crocheted crop top, which highlighted her toned midriff.

She paired it with a flowing white maxi skirt and completed her bohemian-inspired ensemble with a chunky Western-style belt adorned with stylish silver buckles.

Adding to the chic look, Sienna accessorised with a trendy bucket bag, strappy white stilettos, and a pair of oversized shades.

Oli, meanwhile, looked dashing in a tailored navy blue suit layered over a crisp white button-up shirt and finished with sleek leather boots.

The couple first met at a Halloween party in 2021. Despite spending time together early on, Sienna admitted she did not expect the relationship to become serious.

Reflecting on their meeting, actress Emily previously said: 'When I got there, it was so beautiful between them. I just gave her a hug and went 'I am going to slip away.'

'I see so much of her in him, in that free-spirited curious guileless thing that he has.'

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about their 15-year age gap, Sienna said: 'I did not expect to take it seriously and then quite quickly, I fell in love.'

The couple went on to welcome their first child together, a baby girl, in late 2023. Sienna is also mum to 13-year-old daughter marlowe with ex-fiance Tom Sturridge.