Andy Samberg on instant bond with late costar Andre Braugher: 'Kismet'

Andy Samberg on instant bond with late 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ costar Andre Braugher: 'Kismet'

Andy Samberg looked back fondly his time with late co-star Andre Braugher.

The two shared the screen for all eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine from 2013 to 2021.

During a recent episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the Saturday Night Live alum made an emotional confession saying he missed his late co-actor alot.

During their candid conversation Poehler brought up Braugher to which Samberg described him as "just a good person. Like so deeply moral and kind and pleasant and smart. We all absolutely loved him. I miss him a lot."

Recalling their time on the two-time Emmy-winning sitcom, the That’s My Boy actor said they became instant friends, "It was like one of those things where you’re just like, 'This is kismet. I don’t know how to explain it.'"

Samberg, 45, recounted their first table read, saying their creative connection clicked instantly. He further spilled that in the beginning, the Men of a Certain Age actor didn’t fully trust himself with comedy due to his classical drama background.

However whenever the show tackled serious moments, the Juilliard-trained actor would effortlessly shift gears, leaving everyone in awe of his talent.

For the unversed, Braugher died in December 2023 at the age of 61 from lung cancer.

In addition to his fan-favorite role as the stoic yet playful Captain Ray Holt, he starred in series Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age, The Good Fight, and Thief, as well as films Glory, Passengers, Primal Fear, and Salt.