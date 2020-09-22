JI leader says women denied due rights

PESHAWAR: Provincial president of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has condemned the government for not arresting the perpetrator of rape incident on the motorway in Lahore. He was addressing a “Women Convention” here on Monday which was organized by the Women Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami. Central leader of the party Samia Raheel Qazi, provincial president Inayat Begum and others spoke on the occasion. Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the government had control over all the intelligence and law enforcement agencies, which were fully equipped. But they had failed to trace and arrest the rapist, which is a matter of shame. The JI leader said that some 12 million women in the country have been unable to get their national identity cards. He said that majority of women in the country were illiterate and they had been denied due rights. The JI leader also spoke about the recently held All Parties Conference. He said that the narrative came out of the conference was encouraging. But both the leading political parties PML-N and PPP would have to show sincerity in pursuing what their leaders had said.