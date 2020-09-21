close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2020

Two labourers injured in Mansehra firing

National

Our Correspondent
September 21, 2020

MANSEHRA: Two labourers working at a local fruit and vegetable market sustained injuries when two policemen allegedly fired at them in early hours here on Sunday.

Muhammad Iqbal and Ibadullah were on the way to work at the central fruit and vegetable market on a bike when two policemen intercepted them and allegedly opened fire on them. The locals rushed the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where condition of both was stated to be critical. Both were working at the fruit and vegetable market for four years.

