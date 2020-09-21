Two cops arrested for not helping man injured by robbers

Police registered a case and arrested a sub-inspector and ASI for not providing immediate help to an injured citizen. Two robbers had stabbed a citizen, Muhammad Ali Javed, near Thokar Niaz Baig police check-post and deprived him of cash, a laptop and other necessary documents.

The injured man approached the in-charge of the police check-post, ASI Zubair Abdullah, who advised him to contact Chung police station instead of helping the injured citizen. A sub-inspector, Muhammad Alam, who was on patrol duty of Chung police station, did not help the injured citizen as well. The capital city police officer took notice of the incident and a case was been registered against both officers.

Two cops arrested: Police arrested the DSP Baghbanpura’s reader and guard for not showing interest in their jobs. The operator of the CCPO's office called the DSP Baghbanpura and his operator/ reader attended the call and informed that he was offering prayers.