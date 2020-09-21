close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
Advertisement
Fix it

September 21, 2020

Broken roads don’t only cause difficulties for commuters, but they also are a source of fatal accidents. The relevant authorities seem indifferent and haven’t taken any action for the timely repair of all broken roads. An open manhole at the beginning of the Kashmir highway can be seen if a commuter is coming from Wah Cantt or Taxila to Islamabad. The unattended open manhole poses a serious threat to commuters. Who will be held responsible in case of a fatal accident? The higher authorities must have a look at the sheer negligence of the relevant department.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

