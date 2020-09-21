Scotland social housing waiting lists ‘include 70,000 children’

EDINBURGH: An estimated 70,000 children in Scotland are on social housing waiting lists, the equivalent of 20 in every school, new analysis indicates.

Housing and homelessness charity Shelter Scotland is calling for at least 37,100 social homes to be built to help tackle the issue.

The charity’s analysis of the Scottish Housing Survey indicates there are around 40,000 households with children on waiting lists for social housing, and around 70,000 children within those households.

In a YouGov survey commissioned by the charity, knowledge of the number of school children on social housing waiting lists increased support for building more of these types of homes.

The poll of 1,073 adults in Scotland, carried out between September 8 and 11, found more than half (55 per cent) of respondents believe the next Scottish government should build more social homes than the current government will have built by the end of this parliamentary term.

This rises to 65 per cent when those surveyed were provided with the analysis of the number of children on waiting lists. Just 4 per cent believe the next Scottish government should build fewer social homes.

Just under two thirds (63 per cent) believe Scottish political parties should prioritise building social homes, while around one in five (21 per cent) believe they should prioritise ensuring more people can buy homes.

Shelter Scotland director Alison Watson said: “It’s not right that tens of thousands of children don’t have the security of a safe, affordable home. It’s time to build a better future for these families.”

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “The Affordable Housing Supply Budget for this financial year was increased by £17 million to £843 million, and we have also provided a commitment of £300 million interim funding certainty for 2021-22. This will ensure that affordable homes continue to be delivered beyond this current parliamentary term ahead of the spending review later this year.”