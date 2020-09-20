AFP wants to host Asian Athletics C’ship

LAHORE: The Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) has contacted the government regarding hosting the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship.

According to Major General (Retd) Akram Sahi, they have briefed Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on their plan to host the event which will be a booster for the country’s athletics circuit.

“We have approached the government as we aim to host the Asian Athletics Championship,” Sahi said. "If we get the approval, we will submit our application in Asian Athletics Federation to host the mega event," he added.

“Athletes from across Asia will participate in the event so it will be a booster for our players,” he added.