Share in tax collection: Sindh stands at top with 44.91pc share

ISLAMABAD: The government Friday launched the sixth consecutive Tax Directory of Parliamentarians for the Tax Year 2018, which also showed the provinces’ share in tax collection.

Sindh’s share in tax collection stood at 44.91 percent, Punjab’s at 34.99 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory’s 14.77 percent, KP’s 3.54 percent, Balochistan’s 1.67 percent, and Gilgit-Baltistan’s 0.12 percent. The number of filers in Punjab stands at 59.48 percent, Sindh 27.34pc, Balochistan 1.83%, KP 6.01%, Capital Territory 5.3% and GB 0.05%. The taxable income of Rs6 million or above shown through filers stood at just 22,593 in whole country outof total 2.743 million received returns.

Around 36.6 percent return filers showed annual income less than taxable limit of Rs400,000. Karachi is on top on account of collecting taxes as the largest hub of economic activities collected Rs209 billion, then Islamabad comes with collection of Rs204 billion and Lahore stands at third position with collection of Rs180 billion.