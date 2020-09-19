PM for speedy completion of reforms in energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reiterated his commitment to ensure speedy completion of the reform process, especially in the energy sector, and said the government would use all its resources to ensure affordable and uninterrupted power supply to people.

The prime minister encouraged the suggestions of international experts regarding reforms in the power sector in Pakistan and said that the government would provide all possible assistance to the experts in the inter-ministerial consultation and research required for the implementation of the reform process.

He was chairing a meeting to review the ongoing reforms in the supply of affordable and uninterrupted electricity to people. The meeting was attended by Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Energy Minister Omar Ayub, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar and senior officials.

International experts in the field of economics and energy research including Dr Robin Bridges, a professor at the London School of Economics, and Michael Greenstone, a professor at the University of Chicago, attended the meeting via video link. The meeting discussed implementation of proposed reforms in the power sector, especially the implementation of the roadmap to ensure affordable and uninterrupted power supply to people.

The experts presented various suggestions in the light of their experience and research on the power sector in Pakistan, in view of the ongoing reforms in the power sector in Pakistan and the important role of the power sector in economic growth.

The prime minister appreciated the research of experts on the power sector in Pakistan and said that the government is committed to reforms in the power sector. The focus of these reforms is on ensuring affordable and uninterrupted power supply to people. He said the energy sector plays a key role in the economic development of the country. “Unfortunately, in the past, due to changes in the power sector and the growing needs of domestic and industrial consumers, no attention was paid to the reform process, due to which the potential for economic growth in Pakistan could not be tapped,” he noted.