MNA’s bail extended in NAB office attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Friday extended the interim bail of PML-N MNA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and others till September 22 in the Lahore NAB office clash case. ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings and MNA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, Faisal Khokhar and others appeared. The court marked the attendance of all the accused and directed them to join police investigations. The accused through their bail applications had pleaded with the court to grant bail in the NAB office clash case as they were nominated after baseless allegations.