Two more die of COVID-19, 41 test positive

Rawalpindi : Another two confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died of the disease in last 24 hours here in Islamabad Capital Territory while as many as 41 new patients have been tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district in a day showing a continuous surge in number of cases from the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that there is an obvious increase in number of patients being tested positive for the illness after September 9 and almost same is the case with number of deaths.

During the first nine days of September, the number of patients tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi was 202 whereas only three deaths were reported due to the disease from September 1 to 9 while from September 10 to 18, as many as 363 new patients have been confirmed positive from the region and the virus claimed another six lives.

It is also important that the number of suspected patients of the disease under home quarantine in Rawalpindi district reduced to 173 on September 9 from 237 on August 31 while in last nine days, as many as 210 new suspects have been reported from the district.

According to a number of health experts, the obvious increase in number of cases in last nine days may cause another spike in number of cases and deaths and may put lives of students at stake as the educational institutions have started operations since September 15.

Death of another two patients from ICT took death toll from ICT to 180 while to date, a total of 464 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the region.

As many as 28 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 16,033 of which 15,467 have recovered. On Friday, the number of active cases of the disease in the federal capital was 386.

From Rawalpindi district, another 13 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking tally to 6,198 of which 5,778 have already recovered while 284 have lost their lives. Another 53 suspects have also been added to the dashboard in last 24 hours taking total number of suspects under home quarantine to 368.

The number of hospitalized patients was nine on Friday though 127 confirmed patients have been in home isolation in the district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

On September 9, the number of active cases of the disease in the district was 80 while on Friday, there were 136 active cases in Rawalpindi.