Police remand of husband extended in foreign woman death case

A judicial magistrate on Friday extended the physical remand of two suspects in police custody for interrogation in a case pertaining to the death of a foreign women in Clifton.

Police had arrested Farooq Dosa and his servant Saleem Qureshi for their alleged involvement in the murder of the former’s wife Lana who was found dead in her room at their residence in Clifton Block-5.

The investigation officer (IO) moved an application before a District South judicial magistrate, seeking extension in the suspects’ remand following a lead about the alleged involvement of two more persons in the case.

The IO said that Qureshi had pointed out two other persons who were required to be interrogated as he requested the court to grant more time for concluding the investigation. He added that the DNA and other medico-legal reports were also awaited.

The attorney for Dosa opposed the IO’s request for remand extension, arguing that his client was an aged person who needed to be looked after by at least two persons. He claimed that the police had found no evidence against him during the previous remand.

The IO responded that the ailing suspect was being looked after in the police custody and was also being provided with necessary medicines. He informed that a foriegn consulate was also concerned about the case and demanded a transparent probe. The judge sent both the suspects in police custody for three more days, seeking a report from the IO on the next hearing.

According to the initial investigation, the deceased, who hailed from Kyrgyzstan, worked as a maid in Pakistan, but after marrying the arrested suspect, who is a landlord, she was demanding the transfer of his property in her name, upon which, the husband killed her with the help of their servant and showed her death as a suicide.