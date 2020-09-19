SOPs in schools

At least 22 education institutions closed during the last couple of days across the country when they failed to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs). Among them 16 institutions were in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), one in Islamabad and five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

All institutions must realise that following SOPs is the only way to tackle the deadly virus and to keep students and the staff safe.

Farah Hasil

Kech

*****

Even though the government announced the reopening of schools, ensuring that students are following SOPs will be a bit difficult. Students of higher classes can wear masks and take care of themselves, but young students are not mature enough to follow SOPs.

In this case, it will be better if the government reconsiders its decision to reopen schools for primary classes. Our healthcare system is already fragile. We cannot afford another increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Ghulam Mustafa Baladi

Jamshoro

*****

Schools across the country must use all resources to provide a safe environment to students. The management must encourage students to wash their hands frequently. It is good to note that many schools are strictly complying with SOPs.

It is important to mention that the virus hasn’t gone away and our carelessness will prove to be a recipe for disaster. Flouting SOPs will lead to a rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali