Girl commits suicide as police refuse to register rape attempt case

BAHAWALPUR: A 19-year-old girl committed suicide in Basti Mamrran in tehsil Khairpur Tamiwali in protest against police. Ghulam Fareed, the father of the deceased girl, told reporters that accused Luqam tried to rape his daughter and she filed a case with the police against the accused. He said the police refused to register the case and asked them to go to police check post Goth Shah Muhammad that is miles away from their house. He said when he and his daughter reached the check post they were asked to visit the police check post the next day. He said in desperation his daughter consumed pesticides and died. In the wake of her suicide, police immediately registered FIR against the accused. District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf suspended SHO PS Khairpur Tamiwali, Rana Anwaar, ASI Ishfaq and Moharrar Saddique and arrested them.