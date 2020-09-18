VC SALU’s order rescinded

SUKKUR: Vice Chancellor of the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, on Thursday ordered the resident auditor to look after all the affairs of Director Finance Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur. The Sindh government declared null and void the order of the vice chancellor and ordered the director finance to carry on with his responsibilities.

Reports said that on Thursday after the publication of a story in The News, VC SALU finally relieved Director Finance Nisar Ahmed Noonari and ordered Resident Auditor Finance Wing Kamran Phulpoto to look after day-to-day affairs of the Director Finance.

Kamran Phulpoto after receiving the order had on Thursday joined the office of the Director Finance. Reports said that the Government of Sindh Universities and Boards Department declared null and void such orders of VC SALU and told her that appointment of the director finance was within the preview of Chief Minister Sindh and no other could be assigned additional charge of director finance without prior approval of chief minister, Sindh.