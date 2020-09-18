Sh Rasheed offers IIMCT to run railway hospitals

Rawalpindi; Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad while appreciating the facilities at Islamic international medical college trust railway general hospital has offered the Islamic International Medical College Trust (IIMCT) to run the railway hospitals in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and other parts of the country on public private partnership.

He said, in order to better facilitate, railway employees and their children railway’s hospital and educational institutions will be handed to private sector step wise. Sheikh Rashid expressed his thoughts when he was laying the foundation of department of emergency of Islamic international medical college trust railway general hospital. This project would cost Rs400 million and this cost would be borne by Islamic International Medical College Trust.

Divisional Superintendent Railway Syed Munnawar Shah said Sheikh Rasheed in his previous tenure also inaugurated the 16 beds emergency, children emergency and different types of operation theaters. Because of Sheikh Rashid’s personal interest railway hospital Rawalpindi has become state of the art hospital. This will be the first railway hospital where modern C.T scan facility will also be available very soon.

Executive director IIMCT on this occasion said, IIMCT has running this railway hospital from 22 years on public private partnership. During this period this hospital has been renovated many times, 350 beds were added, operation theaters were updated on modern scale, new washrooms were build, COVID-19 and Dengue wards were also build and awareness campaigns were also run for the prevention of infectious diseases.

He further said, previous year delegation of IIMCT met with federal minister Sheikh Rashid and prepared the plan to upgrade this hospital on modern lines. With the cost of Rs400 million this up gradation project will be completed in two stages.

This cost will be borne by IIMCT. Sheikh Rashid congratulated the IIMCT for running this hospital for 22 years and offered them to run other railway hospitals as well on public private partnership.