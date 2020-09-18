Covid-19 in twin cities: One death, 39 new cases reported in a day

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another life here in Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours which is second death due to the disease in last two days from the district while the number of patients again jumped to 39 on Thursday.

According to details, a 59-year old male patient who was a resident of Tehsil Kahuta died here at Fauji Foundation Hospital in town due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking death toll from the district to 284 according to district health department.

It is important that on Tuesday and Wednesday, a total of 50 new patients were tested positive for the disease from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while in the previous five days, from September 10 to 14, as many as 233 patients were confirmed positive from the region.

In last 24 hours, 39 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 including 21 patients from ICT and 18 from Rawalpindi taking tally to 22,188 of which 462 patients have died of the disease.

Confirmation of another 21 patients for the illness in last 24 hours in ICT has taken total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital to 16,005 of which 15,453 patients have recovered from the illness while 178 died of the disease.

From Rawalpindi district, as many as 6,185 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 of which 5,777 have already recovered while 284 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that at present, 10 confirmed patients of the disease have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility in the district while number of confirmed patients in home isolation in the district is 114. A total of 315 suspects of the illness are under quarantine at their homes, he said. On Thursday, there were 374 active cases of COVID-19 in ICT while 124 in Rawalpindi.