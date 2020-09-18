close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
WD
Web Desk
September 18, 2020

IIU reopens hostels

National

Islamabad: Male and female hostels of the International Islamic University will completely reopen on September 21.

According to Provost (female), Dr. Amna Mehmood, the female students may rejoin hostels on weekend September 19-20 till 7 PM. Meanwhile, according to Provost male hostels, Dr. Abrar Anver, the male students may rejoin the hostels on September 20th (afternoon).

The university administration has directed students to strictly follow the SoPs, while it has also reiterated the resolve that no stone would be left unturned to practice all the procedures and precautions amid reopening to keep campuses pandemic free. The IIU has already announced its opening for regular classes from September 21.

