Over 20 injured as bus overturns

TOBA TEK SINGH: More than 20 people sustained injuries when their bus overturned near the Kamalia Sugar Mills on Rajana-Chichawatni Road on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, the Faisalabad-bound bus overturned when its driver tried to save a motorcyclist on the road. More than 20 passengers sustained injuries and were removed to the Rajana rural health centre and district headquarters (DHQ) hospital.