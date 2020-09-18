Two boys suffer injures in hand grenade blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: Two boys sustained critical injuries in an accidental blast of a hand grenade in village Mongar on Thursday. According to police, Akhtar and Imran found an unexploded hand grenade near the riverside and it exploded when they picked it. As a result, they both suffered injuries and were rushed to the Shah Jewana's Rural Health Centre where the doctors referred them to the DHQ hospital.