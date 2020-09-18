close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
WD
Web Desk
September 18, 2020

Two boys suffer injures in hand grenade blast

National

WD
Web Desk
September 18, 2020

JHANG: Two boys sustained critical injuries in an accidental blast of a hand grenade in village Mongar on Thursday. According to police, Akhtar and Imran found an unexploded hand grenade near the riverside and it exploded when they picked it. As a result, they both suffered injuries and were rushed to the Shah Jewana's Rural Health Centre where the doctors referred them to the DHQ hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan