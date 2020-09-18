close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
WD
Web Desk
September 18, 2020

LHC CJ arrives in Multan

National

WD
Web Desk
September 18, 2020

MULTAN: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Thursday arrived in Multan on a five-day visit. The LHC Multan Bench judges Justice Tariq Salim Sheikh, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir, Justice Anwarul Haq Punnu, Justice Rasal Hassan Syed, Justice Asim Hafeez, Registrar Mushtaq Ahmed Ojlah, Senior Registrar Muhammad Yar Wilana, Additional Registrar Judicial Muhammad Nasim Shahid received the CJ. The LHC CJ continued court work at LHC Multan Bench and met with lawyers' delegations.

Latest News

More From Pakistan