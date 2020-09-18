‘Improve dengue surveillance amidst changing weather’

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed officials to scale up surveillance in the Cabinet Meeting for Dengue Prevention at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

The minister reviewed dengue control activities in the province. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis gave briefing to the minister on dengue prevention activities.

The minister said, “All the commissioners and deputy commissioners must personally supervise dengue prevention activities. In view of changing weather, efforts for dengue control need to be scaled up accordingly and no negligence will be tolerated. The Punjab Healthcare Commission must present report on inspection of hospitals. Medicines have been made available at all hospitals. Only by identification of hot spots, larvacidal activities can yield best results.”

Expressing displeasure over reports of fake data, the minister said, “The PITB must analyse data and identify districts fudging data. Although dengue is under control in Punjab, yet disciplinary action will be taken on violation of SOPs of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group. Enhanced surveillance is urgently needed in areas reporting cases. All departments will have to work in synergy to control dengue in Punjab. All districts are directed to update their daily data on dashboard.

I appeal people to keep their homes, offices and shops clean and tidy. The awareness campaign on dengue is underway in Punjab. The government is making all out efforts to control dengue, she said.