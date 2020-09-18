Schools directed to hold ‘zero period’ on hygiene

LAHORE:The School Education Department (SED) Punjab has directed the public and private schools across the province to conduct a ‘zero period’ on a daily basis regarding personal hygiene, anti-dengue and Covid-19 measures.

In a letter to District Education Authorities (DEAs) across the province, the SED Punjab, while referring to Cabinet Committee meeting chaired by health minister and the chief secretary held on Thursday (September 17), also directed the schools to arrange competitions, including debate and poster competitions, on the topics of anti-dengue and anti-Covid-19 measures at the tehsil and district level.

Cleanup operation: On the directions of Lahore Division Commissioner and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Administrator Zulfiqar Ahmed, the Anti-Encroachment Squad conducted an operation against encroachments in Gulberg Zone, Nishtar Zone and Allama Iqbal Zone on Thursday.