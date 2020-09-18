close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 18, 2020

Unresolved problems

Newspost

 
September 18, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Long queues’ (Sep 17) by M Adeel. I agree with what the writer has described. National Savings customers face so many problems. Their issues are often highlighted in the media, but the authorities don’t take any action to reduce the suffering of the elderly customers of the National Savings.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) should take immediate steps to bring the necessary reforms to the institution.

Fahim Raza

Multan

Latest News

More From Newspost