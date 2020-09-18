Unresolved problems

This refers to the letter ‘Long queues’ (Sep 17) by M Adeel. I agree with what the writer has described. National Savings customers face so many problems. Their issues are often highlighted in the media, but the authorities don’t take any action to reduce the suffering of the elderly customers of the National Savings.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) should take immediate steps to bring the necessary reforms to the institution.

Fahim Raza

Multan