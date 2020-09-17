PCB signs $200m inland broadcast deal for three years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday signed a satellite broadcast deal for broadcast in Pakistan with PTV Sports of worth $200 million (inland rights) and a further agreement to secure cable distribution with I-Media Communication Services.

The agreements were signed in the presence of the Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also Board’s Patron in Chief. The broadcast deal will be for the 2020 to 2023 cycle. The PCB, however, reserved the rights for the international cricket rights deal which will be tendered separately in due course. Pakistan are to play four key home series against leading teams-South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (home series) during the next two years with international rights auction expected to get a whopping amount.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) media rights are not included in the deal. PCB reserved the right to initiate a separate process for the purpose.