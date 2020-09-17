close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
September 17, 2020

PO among five arrested in Sargodha

APP
September 17, 2020

SARGODHA: Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and one proclaimed offender (PO).Police of different stations, arrested accused Raza, Haq Nawaz, Daniyal Masih and Ammar Maseeh, and recovered 1.55 kg hashish and 10,000 litres liquor from their possession. The police also arrested a PO. Separate cases are registered against the accused.

