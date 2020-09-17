Fake social media accounts of IG

LAHORE:Legal action has been started against the operators and handlers of fake social media accounts made in the name of the inspector general of police Punjab for dissemination wrong information to the public.

A letter has been sent to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and Federal Investigation Agency Cybercrime Wing for closure of two such fake accounts @Inaamghani and @Inamghanii immediately. The letter further reads that public is being betrayed by spreading fake and wrong news through these accounts made in the name of IG Punjab which may spoil law and order in society along with causing difficulty for the citizens, therefore, both accounts should be closed immediately.