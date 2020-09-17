South Punjab secretariat not for political gains: minister

LAHORE:South Punjab secretariat was not established for political scoring rather to ensure provision of administrative services to the public while if the problems of the public are not be resolved with a separate secretariat then its creation would be meaningless.

These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat chairing the 41st meeting of the Standing Committee for Finance and Development on Wednesday.

The meeting approved the SNE expenditures for the South Punjab Secretariat, Increase in House Rent, waiver of Punjab Infrastructure cess on custom clearance import clearance of procurement of covid-19 from July-September 2020, exemption from Punjab Sales tax on services for Public Private Partnership Projects, approved one third of demanded recruitment in MDA Multan, provision of missing specialties for up-gradation of DHQ hospital to teaching hospital Sialkot and Bahawalnagar.

The meeting deferred the proposals of the relief measures for the economic revival of marriage halls sector and establishment of maintenance and repair wing in Public health engineering department.

The meeting expressed dissatisfaction on MDA and instructed to submit the report of the authority to the committee. The meeting also reviewed the guarantee requirements of Punjab Rozgar Scheme and Sasta Ghar scheme.

The meeting was briefed that BOP and NBP were brought on board for the disbursement of loans under the Rozgar Scheme while covid-19 pandemic affected businesses would be given priorities in it. The minister instructed the Secretary Housing to present complete plan of the Sasta Ghar programme in the next meeting.