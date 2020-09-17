23 suspects rounded up in Memon Goth combing operation

As many as 23 suspects were detained during a combing operation on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted by Rangers and police personnel in Memon Goth, and three absconders were among the 23 detainees. The suspects were accused of being involved in attacks on law enforcers as well as in sectarian violence in the city.

Police said the operation was conducted on the information about the presence of cirmninals in the area. Police claimed to have seized arms, ammunition and drugs from the possession of the detainees. Cases have been registered and investigations are underway.