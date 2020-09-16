Nawaz’s fresh medical report submitted in LHC

LAHORE: A fresh medical report of Nawaz Sharif has been submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC) which suggested that former prime minister is a high-risk patient and his health is in grave danger as he is suffering from hypertension, heart disease, and other ailments. According to the four-page report, submitted by Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Pervez’s assistant, the doctor has advised Sharif to stay in London for the best treatment and continue routine walk and medical therapy. The report termed the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo a high-risk category patient and said all steps must be taken for his heart treatment. The report stated that due to the novel coronavirus, medical treatment of Nawaz Sharif was disrupted. He was barred from travel during coronavirus and is already suffering from depression. Soon a time will be set for the treatment of arteries of Nawaz Sharif. His platelets issue will be treated after the procedure to open the closed arteries of his heart, added the report. It has been stated that the treatment of Nawaz Sharif’s platelets will start only after blockage of his heart veins is removed. The court was also told that that treatment of several patients was affected by coronavirus. Earlier on July 28, Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports were also submitted in the LHC.