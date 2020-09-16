close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2020

Senate body approves Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Interior Tuesday approved the Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill 2020.

The committee approved the Bill after a detailed review and discussion, however, Senator Farooq H Naek agreed with the objects and reasons of the Bill with his dissenting note on one clause.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held Tuesday in the Parliament House chaired by Senator Abdul Rehman Malik.

The bill was approved by the National Assembly on Monday and referred to the Senate that sent it to the Standing Committee on Senate for consideration.

