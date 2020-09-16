PIA announces special flight operations to Najaf, Baghdad

LAHORE: PIA has announced its special flight operations to Najaf and Baghdad for Arbaeen. The flight schedule has been finalised, PIA spokesperson said.

Passengers can now travel from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to Baghdad. The flights will operate from September 27 till October 5, 2020. PIA has introduced special discounted fares for the pilgrims. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik sharing his views on finalisation of flight schedule said PIA has always provided air services to the citizens of the country and we feel privileged to serve pilgrims.