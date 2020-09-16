NAB seeks details of plantation from PHA

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to submit details of expense made through different contracts for plantation along the Orange Line Metro Train Project.

Sources said in this regard, NAB has written a letter to PHA director general with the subject “Provision of Information of Record u/s 27 of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999,” dated September 11, 2020.

The letter stated that in connection with a complaint being processed in this bureau, it was requested to provide attested copies of record pertaining to the plantation/ horticulture work and supply/ excavation of Canal Silt during year 2016-2020.

It said the documents should contain a report/observations raised by Muhammad Nawaz Ramay, Senior Horticulturist and member board of PHA and Muzaffar Ali Khan Kharal, ex-additional DG Horticulture LDA regarding Orange Line Train and PHA Zone-01. Further documents included total amount allocated/ deposited by LDA for Horticulture work at /Orange Line Train and plantation under the LDA control area of Zone-1 vis-a-vis works to be done, year wise detailed report regarding the Canal Silt, Farmyard Manure & Mori Silt works undertaken by PHA during 2016 till to date for Orange Line project along with detail of payments released in this regard vis-a-vis their quantity, names of approving authority.

The other documents included complete report regarding specifications approved for plantation of trees including Fruit trees and Scented/Ornamental plants at Orange Line & PHA Zone-01 including quantity of plants to be planted, their height, distance, type, approved pot sizes.

In the letter, the NAB authorities also sought details of complete detail of Shrub plantation tender issued for Orange Line amounting Rs 4.66 million approx, detail of all tenders awarded to Haroon Nursery from 2016 till to date, detail of tree plantation tender amounting Rs 4.00 million awarded to the contractors along with certified copies of advertisement published for tender, bidding documents.