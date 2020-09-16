Disabled woman sexually assaulted in slum area

In a ghastly incident, two men sexually assaulted a disabled married woman in a slum area of Karachi on Tuesday.

The horrible event occurred about a week after the gang-rape of a woman in front of her children by two men in Lahore, after the victim’s car had run out of fuel and she had been waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway. The nation has also been seething with anger over the horrific rape and murder of a six-year-old girl, Marwah, whose body was discovered two days after she had gone missing in Karachi’s Pir Bukhari Colony on September 4.

According to reports, the disabled woman was alone in her hut in Baldia Town’s Qaimkhani Colony when two men entered her abode and sexually assaulted her. As the victim raised a hue and cry, a score of neighbouring people came to her rescue.

A brother-in-law of the woman, with the help of some neighbours, caught one suspect, identified as Faisal, while the other suspect managed to escape from the scene. Late, Mominabad police officials reached the scene, apprehended Faisal and took him to a hospital for the collection of a DNA sample. They said a medico-legal examination of the victim was also being

carried out. They said neighbouring people were also being questioned, as well as the victim’s husband. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.