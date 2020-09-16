close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 16, 2020

Women’s safety

Newspost

 
September 16, 2020

The horrible motorway incident shows that in Pakistan women are deprived of their basic rights. Women are physically tortured, die in honour killings, and are raped, but the authorities remain silent. Many such incidents go unnoticed.

Instead of questioning women and criticising them for going out at night, the authorities should ensure that all women are safe.

Maha Jaffery

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost