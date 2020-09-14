Hardworking officers to be encouraged, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to different areas of provincial metropolis late at night, inspected the civic amenities, including sanitation condition in the City by driving himself without any protocol.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to improve sanitation arrangements in the city. He visited Jail Road, Ferozpur Road, Gulberg, Liberty and other area without giving any prior notice. Usman Buzdar expressed indignation over out-of-order streetlights in Gulberg and some other areas and reprimanded the authorities concerned.

Usman Buzdar directed to initiate action against the staff for showing negligence in this regard and ordered to keep streetlights functional. He said his visit aimed to review the people’s problems. He issued instructions to the authorities concerned over the poor sanitation condition in some areas. He said that streetlights were not working in Gulberg and some other areas and it was the responsibility of the metropolitan corporation to keep them functional. He said there was no space for those officers who were not discharging their obligations wholeheartedly. He said those officers would be encouraged who worked hard to solve people’s problems. He said that surprise visits helped a lot to get awareness about the problems of the city. “I will continue to make such visits in the future for solving the people’s problems, Usman Buzdar asserted.

NOTICE: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of torture of the tourists in Murree and sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi and RPO Rawalpindi. The chief minister while directing legal action against the responsible said that such elements should be brought in the grip of law besides ensuring justice to the affected people. He said that such incidents at Murree and other tourist spots would not be tolerated. He directed the police to arrange regular patrolling in tourists places.

Punjab Cabinet meeting today: The meeting of provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will be held today (Monday).

The 35th meeting of Punjab Cabinet will discuss 28-point agenda. Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and secretaries of departments concerned will participate.

CONDOLENCES: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the sad demise of father of Waqar Younis, Bowling Coach of Pakistani Cricket Team. He expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with Waqar Younas and bereaved family members. The chief minister, in his condolence message, prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The chief minister also expressed deep grief over the sad demise of renowned religious scholar Allama Zameer Akhter Naqvi.

Usman Buzdar while paying tribute to the religious services of late scholar and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.