Fesco lineman electrocuted in Toba

TOBA TEK SINGH: A Fesco lineman was electrocuted at Chak 741/GB near Pirmahal on Sunday.

Falk Sher was repairing electric wires when his hand touched a livewire. As a result, he received electric shocks and died instantly.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Mickael committed suicide after hanging himself with a tree. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic row.

MAN KILLED: A farmer died in an accident at Pirmahal on Sunday.

Muhammad Muzammil was on his way on his tractor when suddenly he slipped and came under the wheels of the vehicle and died instantly.

MAN BOOKED: Pirmahal police on Sunday booked a man for allegedly attempting to rape his stepdaughter.

Complainant Parveen told the police that she had contracted second marriage after the death of her first husband some four months ago.

She added that her accused husband Muhammad Siddiq overpowered her daughter when she was not at home and allegedly attempted to rape her. However, on her hue and cry, the accused fled. The police have started investigation.

House looted: Dacoits looted the house of the late former MPA Haji Ghulam Rabbani at Gojra on Sunday.

The dacoits entered the house situated at Garden Town and looted valuables. When security guard of the locality Muhammad Amjad offered resistance, the dacoits shot at and injured him.