Religious scholar Allama Zameer Naqvi passes away at 76

Religious scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passed away on Sunday at the age of 76. His relatives said he had suffered a heart attack the previous night and was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where he breathed his last.

Allama Naqvi was born in 1944 in the Indian city of Lucknow to Syed Zahir Hasan Naqvi and Syeda Mohsina Zahir Naqvi. He had studied until graduation in Lucknow. In 1967 he migrated to Karachi along with his family.

He had a PhD from the University of Karachi and was known to have knowledge of science, philosophy, literature, culture, journalism and Islamic history. He had also been the editor of the Al-Qalam magazine and the head of the Anees Academy, a centre named after Urdu poet Mir Babar Ali Anees.

Allama Naqvi had authored around 300 books on different subjects, including literature, culture, religion, philosophy, logic, journalism, sociology, science, oratory and language. He was also known for delivering lectures on science, philosophy and history.

The religious scholar’s body was taken to the Ancholi Imambargah on Sunday. There his funeral prayers were performed after the Maghrib prayers. Condolences started pouring in as soon as the news of his passing away broke. Several politicians and government officials were among those who expressed grief over Allama Naqvi’s demise.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his condolences. He said he was deeply saddened to hear the news, adding that the country had been robbed of a great religious scholar.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Muttahida Qaumi Movement convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Sindh leader Allama Syed Baqir Abbas Zaidi and Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal also expressed their grief, saying that the scholar’s services would always be remembered. CM Shah prayed for the soul of the departed, saying that may Allah grant him rest in eternal peace and courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss.